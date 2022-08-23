Dogs get in free to the Bisons game at Sahlen Field Tuesday night

All dogs get free admission to Tuesday's 7 p.m. game against Columbus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The dog days of summer are still upon us and to celebrate summer and your pups, you can bring your dog with you to Sahlen Field Tuesday night to enjoy a game with you.

Tuesday marks the fifth Tops Dog Days at the Park at Sahlen Field this summer. All dogs get into the stadium for free for the 7 p.m. Bisons game against Columbus.

People can sit with their dogs in sections 122, 124, 126 and 128 down the right field line. Water stations will be available to hydrate your dog, as well as an area for your dog to relieve themselves if necessary.

Laundromutt will also be at the game to give your dog a new look with free dog tattoos.

All fans coming to the game with a dog need to enter the stadium from the Seneca Street gate, which will open one hour before the game.

All pet owners must also sign a dog day waiver. Waivers are available on the Sahlen Field website.

"Treat Tickets" are also available for when you and your dog attend the game. This package includes an adult ticket, a hot dog, a soft drink, a dog treat and a coupon for 20% off a pet accessory in the gift shop.

The next and last Tops Dog Days at the Park will take place Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the 6 p.m. game against Gwinnett.