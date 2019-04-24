NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On the eve of the NFL draft, some of the top prospects in the NFL talked to the media at Nissan Stadium ahead of one of the biggest days in their lives.

The Bills pick ninth overall this year and some of the players gave their impressions of the team and what it would be like to play for them.

Iowa tight end Noah Fant said he had a private workout with them.

"It went very well. They were impressed with me and I definitely enjoyed meeting with them and going to dinner with them so I couldn't complain at all," Fant explained.

Ninth overall seems a little high for Fant to go in the draft but you never know, the Bills could trade down and end up getting him later. Tight end is a need for the Bills after the departures of Charles Clay and Logan Thomas even though they did just sign Tyler Kroft in free agency.

"They do need a tight end and coming into a place like that would be special and I'd be looking forward to going in there so definitely playing with a guy like Josh Allen also he's a great young quarterback and I think that could be something very special," Fant explained.

Another player who met with the Bills is Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver who was blown away by what he saw.

"It's a great place to be. I went out there and their facilities are amazing just putting that out there the facilities are top notch. They need a three technique and if it's me that they call on hey I'm coming," Oliver said.

Bills GM Brandon Beane has said they will draft the best player available and not necessarily for need but a guy like Oliver could certainly fit both.