Tomlin optimistic on Watt's status vs. Bills

Watt is in a contract dispute as the Steelers get ready to open against Buffalo.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) warms up before an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp. If Watt for some reason can't go, veteran Melvin Ingram will likely get the start against the Bills