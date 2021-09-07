PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season in Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp. If Watt for some reason can't go, veteran Melvin Ingram will likely get the start against the Bills
Tomlin optimistic on Watt's status vs. Bills
