TAMPA, Fla. — It’s official! Tom Brady announced Friday morning that he will take the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming season bringing his six Lombardi trophies to Tampa.

Reports of the news broke earlier this week when NFL insiders announced that no signing date was set—yet, but that Brady was expected to become a Buccaneer.

In an Instagram post Brady wrote:

Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.

He also thanked the Buccaneers for giving him the opportunity "to do what I love to do."

Brady said he is ready to get to work, meet all of his teammates and coaches and show them that they can both believe and trust in him; calling the move #Year1.

The Buccanneers followed suit making their own tribute post to Brady on Twitter. Compiling some of his highlights and talk about the possibility of Brady making his way to Tampa Bay.

It's safe to say Tampa Bay is ready for TB X TB:

Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all-time, has the most Super Bowl wins (6) and playoff wins (30) in NFL history. Brady is a four-time Super Bowl MVP.

The signing of Brady would end the Jameis Winston era in Tampa. The Bucs drafted Winston first overall in the 2015 draft. In 2019, Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 30+ touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Winston went 28-42 in five seasons. He holds the Bucs record for most touchdowns and passing yards.

