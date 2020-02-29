DUNKIRK, N.Y. — This was supposed to be a big weekend for Jennifer Danato.

She was going to run in the Tokyo Marathon, but it was postponed out of concern about the coronovirus.

Danato ran her first marathon in 2009, and this weekend's race would have been much more than just the 27th marathon she's competed in. Had the race been held, Danato would have earned her third Abbott Marathon medal. She has two and now will have to wait until next year to get her third.

The Abbott Marathon medal is given to the select few who complete all six of the major marathons around the world: Boston, London, New York, Chicago, Berlin and, of course, Tokyo.

Danato told 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar, "It was disappointing at first, a little bit disappointing, but I think in life everything happens for a reason. So I have to believe that, you know, for whatever reason it's not supposed to happen this year, so we'll make it happen next year."

Despite being denied the opportunity to get the Abbott Marathon medal this year, Danato said she plans to run both the Boston and London marathons in April.

Erie County officials say there are no coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the county.

The challenge facing health officials is there is currently no vaccine to prevent infection and there is no anti-viral to treat the infection.

