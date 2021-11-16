Tokarski backstops Sabres win over Penguins

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski had 45 saves in Buffalo's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

PITTSBURGH — Dustin Tokarski stopped a career-high 45 shots as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

His previous high was 44 in April. Pittsburgh outshot the Sabres 46-19, including a 20-3 margin in the final 20 minutes. Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller scored for the Sabres, while Jake Guentzel had the Penguins' lone goal. Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for the Penguins.

Tokarski has made 78-saves in his last two games that won over the Oilers and Penguins.