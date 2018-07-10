TITANS VS. BILLS - New Era Field

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills defense gets off to a great start in taking the football away. Tremaine Edmunds forced a fumble that Matt Milano recovered after a completed pass to give the Bills offense the ball at the Titans 48-yard line. The Bills are able to take advantage with an 11-play 47-yard drive capped by Josh Allen's 14-yard TD run to give them a 7-0 lead. The titans were able to take advantage of a 38-yard punt return with a seven-play 18-yard drive that was capped by Ryan Succop's 25-yard field goal to cut the Bills lead to 7-3.

SECOND QUARTER

Through the first drive of the second quarter, it's clear the Bills are doing everything they can to establish the ground game... something they've struggled to do this season. With 12:21 left in the half, Josh Allen was 4/6 passing, while the Bills had carried the ball 16-times for 61-yards. LeSean McCoy had 10 of those carries for 40-yards. Taron Johnson came up with a tremendous interception with close to nine minutes left in the half. Buffalo's second takeaway of the game gave them a drive start at the Titans 37-yard line. The Bills however failed to gain points off the the turnover and booted a fake field goal attempt with 5:03 left in the second quarter. The Titans put together an 11-play drive late in the half with Trent Murphy sacking Marcus Mariota on 3rd and 9, but Ryan Succop kicked a 54-yard field goal as the half came to an end to cut the Bills lead to 7-6.

THIRD QUARTER

