PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Shane Lowry of Ireland goes into the weekend with a share of the lead at the British Open.

Lowry opened with three straight birdies and became the first player to reach double figures under par when he holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole as the roar from the gallery pierced the heavy air and rain.

But he dropped a shot on the 14th, and a bogey on the 18th hole gave him another 67. He was 8-under 134 and tied with J.B. Holmes.

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood are one shot back.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are headed home. The pair have played in the same major 77 times as professionals, and this is first time they have both missed the cut.

And Rory McIlroy won’t be around for the weekend despite shooting a 65. He fell one stroke short of making the cut.