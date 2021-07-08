x
Sports

Threat of rain forces postponement of Blue Jays-Orioles game

The threat of rain throughout the night forced the postponement of Thursday’s game between Toronto and Baltimore. The game will be made up September 11.
Credit: AP
A tarp covers the infield at Oriole Park at Camden Yards after a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed for incoming inclement weather as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Maryland, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Baltimore. The game will be made up on Sept. 11. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE — The threat of rain throughout the night forced the postponement of Thursday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

The game will be made up as part of single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 11. Baltimore won the opener of the three-game series on Tuesday night and the Blue Jays bounced back with a 10-2 rout on Wednesday. 

Prior to the finale Thursday, a shower forced batting practice to be canceled as the tarp was placed on the field.

Word of the postponement came around 5:20 p.m. after the skies had cleared and sun drenched the field at Camden Yards.

