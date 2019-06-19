BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lindy Ruff was the Sabres head coach from the 1997-98 season through the 2012-13 season.

His Sabres teams made the playoffs ten times during his tenure as Head Coach. Under Ruff, the Sabres made one trip to the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Dallas Stars 4 games to 2. The series coming to an end in the controverstial "no goal" game.

Ruff was also the head coach of the Dallas Stars for four seasons. The Stars made the playoffs twice during his time in Dallas. After not making the playoffs in the 2016-17 season, Ruff was replaced behind the Stars bench.

Ruff is currently an assistant coach with the New York Rangers.

During the Sabres search for a head coach, Ruff said he had conversations with the Sabres general manager Jason Botterill.

He told 2 On Your Side Sports Director Adam Benigni "I still have the same fire. I want to win a cup."