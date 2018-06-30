PANAMA, N.Y. — In a state with a such a great wealth of natural beauty and lush green environments, Panama Rocks in Chautauqua County ranks among the most unique.

The trail through the land takes you past rock formations of great size, contrasting with footpaths leading off into almost claustrophobic crevices. Hiking this ancient rock city is like stepping back in time.

Jonathan Weston is general manager of the park. His family has run it for more than 35 years.

"You get a sense of something primal, something ancient. I mean these rocks have been here literally hundreds of millions of years. The forest is an old growth forest, only about two percent of the land in the east is old growth anymore, so you have trees...some that are hundreds, some are nearly a thousand years old like the hemlocks, and it's an incredible feeling you get in a place like that," said Weston.

Like much of the landscape of New York State, glaciers played a part in forming the park.

"Just like the lakes were formed, just like the valleys were formed by glacial activity, the valley of Panama was carved out by a glacier, big river of water and ice running north to south. They ripped off the hillside and exposed these rocks that were sitting there for literally hundreds of millions of years," explains Weston.

Although steeped in ancient, natural history, the park's human history is almost as fascinating. Weston says that the park was established in 1885, making it one of the oldest in the United States.

"That's the same year Niagara Falls was created as a park. There were not really state parks at the time. A gentleman named George Hubbard thought the rocks were amazing and turned an old farmhouse into...built on to it, made a summer hotel, and it operated independently as a summer hotel and resort from 1885 until World War II," said Weston.

During those early years, the park had some pretty famous guests.

"The Packards came here on their honeymoon. We have a picture here of them in one of the early Packard models. Mrs. Edison stayed here in the hotel. Different individuals and families owned and operated it. My family's been here since '79. My parents have fixed a lot of property up. The buildings and property that were falling down, we're trying to do more things to raise awareness about it," said Weston.

Panama Rocks attracts about 25,000 guests a year, making it one of Chautauqua County's top rated destinations. New to the park is a sport that ties in nicely to the history surrounding it — ax throwing.

"It's great fun, and there is a history," said Weston. "It's thousands of years old. There is a history there. It was a weapon. People don't generally go into battle with tomahawks anymore. For now, it's basically like darts but a little more cathartic."

Weston believes there may be no better place in Western New York to reconnect with Mother Nature —a place rich in sensation: sight, sound, and scent. Panama Rocks is a feast for the senses.

"This place is sacred to me. I really view myself, yeah we're running a park, but we're a steward of the land. I view our mission here...is to help people emotionally reconnect with the forest, with the environment, with nature, and appreciate it," said Weston.

