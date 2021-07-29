Terhaar, U.S. Women's Eight finish off podium in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) - Canada ended American dominance in the rowing women’s eight and New Zealand won a pair of gold medals on the final day of rowing at the Tokyo Games. Canada’s start-to-finish victory in the women’s eight ended a run of three consecutive Olympic gold medals for the U.S. New Zealand's Emma Twigg won the women's single sculls and the Kiwi men won the men's eight. Greece's Stefanos Ntouskos won the men's single sculls. The American rowers leave Tokyo without a medal.