Hernández hits 2 of Jays' 8 HRs in 18-4 rout of Red Sox

The Blue Jays take two of three in their weekend series on the road in Boston.

BOSTON — Teoscar Hernández belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster, two of the Toronto Blue Jays' eight homers in an 18-4 rout of the Boston Red Sox.

Toronto's Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they belted five homers in a 7-2 victory.

Guerrero’s was his major league-leading 21st. Robbie Ray got the win, allowing three runs in six innings. Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec homered for Boston.