Tennis

Jessica Pegula looks for more, with career records already set at Australian Open

Pegula upset the No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina to advance to Tuesday night's quarterfinal matchup against fellow American, Jennifer Brady.
Credit: AP
United States' Jessica Pegula hits a forehand return to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, VIC — Ranked 61st in the world heading into the tournament, Buffalo's Jessica Pegula will look to put herself into the Australian Open's semifinals against fellow American, and world 22nd-ranked, Jennifer Brady.

Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, has already broken her career records so far in the Australian Open. The 26-year-old has advanced past the third round in a Grand Slam over France's Kristina Mladenovic.

Pegula knocked out Victoria Azarenka, who has won the Australian Open twice, in the first round, before defeating Sam Stosur, Mladenovic, and finally No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina to get to the quarterfinals.

Credit: AP
United States' Jessica Pegula hits a backhand return to France's Kristina Mladenovic during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

So far, the trail for Pegula:

- 7-4, 6-4 over Azarenka

- 6-0, 61 over Stosur

- 6-2, 6-1 over Mladenovic 

- 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over Svitolina

Now it's onto a 9 p.m. EST matchup for Pegula, against Brady, who hasn't dropped a set in the Australian Open through four matches.

