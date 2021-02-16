Jessica Pegula looks for more, with career records already set at Australian Open

Pegula upset the No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina to advance to Tuesday night's quarterfinal matchup against fellow American, Jennifer Brady.

MELBOURNE, VIC — Ranked 61st in the world heading into the tournament, Buffalo's Jessica Pegula will look to put herself into the Australian Open's semifinals against fellow American, and world 22nd-ranked, Jennifer Brady.

Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, has already broken her career records so far in the Australian Open. The 26-year-old has advanced past the third round in a Grand Slam over France's Kristina Mladenovic.

Pegula knocked out Victoria Azarenka, who has won the Australian Open twice, in the first round, before defeating Sam Stosur, Mladenovic, and finally No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina to get to the quarterfinals.

So far, the trail for Pegula:

- 7-4, 6-4 over Azarenka

- 6-0, 61 over Stosur

- 6-2, 6-1 over Mladenovic

- 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over Svitolina