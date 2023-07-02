Jessica Pegula advances to Miami Open semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessica Pegula pulled off an impressive comeback win in the quarterfinal round of the Miami Open to rally and defeat Anastasia Potapova for the second straight tournament to then advance to the semifinal round.
It was a hard-fought win for both Pegula and Potapova as the match started on Tuesday night and went into the early hours of Wednesday morning finishing up around 1:37 a.m.
Pegula saved two match points to hold off Potapova for the 4-6 6-3 7-6 (2) win that pushed her into the semifinal round of the Miami Open.
Pegula will now look to take on Elena Rybakina on Thursday night in the WTA Miami Open semifinals to fight for a spot in the finals.