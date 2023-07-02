Jessica Pegula advances to Miami Open semifinals

Jessica Pegula completed a huge comeback to defeat Anastasia Potapova and advance to the semifinal round in the Miami Open.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessica Pegula pulled off an impressive comeback win in the quarterfinal round of the Miami Open to rally and defeat Anastasia Potapova for the second straight tournament to then advance to the semifinal round.

It was a hard-fought win for both Pegula and Potapova as the match started on Tuesday night and went into the early hours of Wednesday morning finishing up around 1:37 a.m.

Pegula saved two match points to hold off Potapova for the 4-6 6-3 7-6 (2) win that pushed her into the semifinal round of the Miami Open.

Pegula will now look to take on Elena Rybakina on Thursday night in the WTA Miami Open semifinals to fight for a spot in the finals.

POV it’s 2am you just won 7-6 in the 3rd and your arm is cramping trying to brush through your hair pic.twitter.com/GTV615DlA8 — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) March 29, 2023

I think we both left everything we had and then some - on the court last night. https://t.co/KA5taUhav7 — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) March 29, 2023