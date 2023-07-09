x
Tennis

Jessica Pegula advances to the next round at Wimbledon

The Fourth-seeded Pegula reached the quarterfinals. The 29-year-old American beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 and will next face Vondrousova.
Credit: AP
Jessica Pegula of the US plays a return to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON, UK — Buffalo native Jessica Pegula is advancing to the next round at Wimbledon. 

The Fourth-seeded Pegula  reached the quarterfinals. The 29-year-old American beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 and will next face Vondrousova.

Vondrousova defeated 32nd-seeded Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. to reach the quarterfinals.

This year is only the second time play is officially scheduled for the middle Sunday at Wimbledon. Four times in the past, in 1991, 1997, 2004 and 2016, organizers used the day to deal with a backlog of matches.

