Jessica Pegula visits Bills practice amid prepping for U.S. Open

Jessica Pegula, who is seeded third in the upcoming U.S. Open, visited the Bills practice on Tuesday.
Credit: AP
Jessica Pegula, from the United States, serves to Liudmila Samsonova, from Russia, in the women's final of the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jessica Pegula has had a lot on her plate lately these days. 

She is the third ranked women's tennis player in the world, and is set to play in the upcoming U.S. Open that begins on August 28 in Queens, New York. 

But that didn't stop her from paying a visit to the Buffalo Bills football practice on Tuesday. 

She is of course the daughter of well-known owners Terry and Kim Pegula.  

Earlier this month, she won her third career title at the Ominum Banque Nationale in Montreal. 

She is also taking part in a Netflix series called Break Point, and crews were shooting her visit today at practice for the series. 

