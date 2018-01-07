UNDATED (AP) - Free agency in the NHL begins at 12 noon Sunday.

John Tavares remains the top player on the market. He could still return to the New York Islanders the team he's played his entire career with but he has heard from six other teams.

Late Saturday evening it was reported that James Van Reimsdyk will return to the Philadelphia Flyers. Van Reimsdyk scored 36 goals for Toronto last season.

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired right winger Joel Armia, goaltender Steve Mason and a pair of draft picks from the Winnipeg Jets for defense prospect Simon Bourque.

Armia posted career highs of 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points in 79 games last season, while Mason went 5-6-1 with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in 13 games.

Mason was immediately placed on buyout waivers, allowing him to become a free agent.

The draft picks were a seventh-round selection in 2019 and a fourth-rounder in 2020.

In other NHL news:

- A person familiar with the deal says forward Logan Couture and the Sharks have worked out an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. Couture has one year left on his current package after registering 34 goals and 61 points in 78 games for San Jose last season.

- Blues goalie Carter Hutton is expected to sign with the Sabres once the NHL's free-agency period opens Sunday. That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.

- A person with direct knowledge of the move says the Red Wings have agreed to terms with defenseman Mike Green on a two-year, $10.75 million package. The 32-year-old had 25 assists and 33 points with a -14 in 66 games last season, averaging just over 22 minutes of ice time.

- The Wild placed forward Tyler Ennis on unconditional waivers to buy out his contract and free up salary-cap space on the eve of free agency.

- The Devils have re-signed backup goaltender Eddie Lack to a one-year, $650,000 contract. Lack has played in 144 NHL games for four teams, including Calgary and New Jersey last season.

