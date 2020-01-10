x
Rays complete sweep of Jays, end Toronto's season

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 Wednesday night to sweep their best-of-3 American League wild card series.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Renfroe flips hit bat after hitting a grand slam off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu during the second inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam and the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays won a postseason series for the first time in 12 years, overpowering the young Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 to finish a two-game sweep of their wild-card matchup.

Renfroe's slam came during a six-run second inning against Blue Jays ace Hyun Jin Ryu.

The top-seeded Rays also got a strong pitching performance from Tyler Glasnow, who allowed two runs and six hits over six innings.

Tampa Bay advances to the divisional round against either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Indians.

    

