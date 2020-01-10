Rays complete sweep of Jays, end Toronto's season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam and the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays won a postseason series for the first time in 12 years, overpowering the young Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 to finish a two-game sweep of their wild-card matchup.
Renfroe's slam came during a six-run second inning against Blue Jays ace Hyun Jin Ryu.
The top-seeded Rays also got a strong pitching performance from Tyler Glasnow, who allowed two runs and six hits over six innings.
Tampa Bay advances to the divisional round against either the New York Yankees or Cleveland Indians.