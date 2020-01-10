Rays complete sweep of Jays, end Toronto's season

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 Wednesday night to sweep their best-of-3 American League wild card series.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam and the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays won a postseason series for the first time in 12 years, overpowering the young Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 to finish a two-game sweep of their wild-card matchup.

Renfroe's slam came during a six-run second inning against Blue Jays ace Hyun Jin Ryu.

The top-seeded Rays also got a strong pitching performance from Tyler Glasnow, who allowed two runs and six hits over six innings.