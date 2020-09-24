x
Lightning roll past Stars 5-2

Steven Stamkos scored in his return to the Lightning as part of a 5-2 win for Tampa Bay in game three of the Stanley Cup Finals.
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Columbus defenseman Seth Jones, Pittsburgh forward Jake Guentzel and Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos would’ve missed some or all of the playoffs if they started in April. Instead, the silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic halting the season is those players are healthy and ready to contribute. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Steven Stamkos scored on his first shot since February, left with injury and the Tampa Bay Lightning kept dominating without him, blowing the Dallas Stars out of an empty arena with a 5-2 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final to take a series lead. The Lightning captain making his 2020 playoff debut 211 days after he last played in an NHL game gave the Lightning a jolt. They got goals from first-line forwards Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, top defenseman Victor Hedman and Stamkos. Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin looked shaky allowing five goals on 29 shots before being pulled after two periods.