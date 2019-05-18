BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Bandits get ready to face Calgary in game one of the NLL finals this weekend, I couldn't help but think about the franchise's first four championships.

2008 was the last time they won it all and they can add another with just two more wins in a best of three series starting Saturday night.

And there's two common denominators with this team and the past four titles, Rich Kilgour and John Tavares.

They've been there since the very beginning as the team won the championship in its first season in 1992. They went on to win it again in 1993, 1996 and 2008.

I sat down with the two to talk about their relationship, those championship teams, this team and the transition to coaching.