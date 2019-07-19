BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills open and close the season against the New York Jets.

Most have those two teams battling for second place in the division behind favorite New England which as won the AFC East for ten straight years.

The Bills have done a great deal to upgrade the supporting cast around second year quarterback Josh Allen who they drafted seventh overall in 2018.

The Jets have a new head coach in Adam Gase, and have made additions around quarterback Sam Darnold who they drafted third overall in 2018.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Sports Talk Sunday joined Adam Benigni for some thoughts on how the teams will match-up in the division race.