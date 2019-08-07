The U.S. Women's National Team won their fourth World Cup title and second in a row with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday.

The Women's World Cup started in 1991 and since then there have been eight tournaments so far. That means Team USA has won half of them.

And this year Team USA sparked a lot of conversations and brought to light some bigger issues. One of those being the wage gap between the men's and women's teams.

2 on Your Side's Heather Prusak gives her thoughts on why it's time to get serious about equal pay.