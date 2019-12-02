BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Tuesday morning, the Sabres trailed the Penguins by four points for the final wild card spot in the East. That thanks to the Pens 4-1 win over the Flyers Monday night.

It's been a steep descent for Buffalo after sitting atop the NHL standings back in November. The Sabres are 2-2-1 five games into a critical seven game homestand with the red hot Islanders in town Tuesday night.

Growing pains were expected, but to not make the playoffs given the unexpectedly strong start to the season, would be an epic failure.

The NHL playoffs are one of the most grueling tests in sports. Experience playing there usually preceeds any sustained success for a franchise.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni shares his thoughts in this Take 2 segment.