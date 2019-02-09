ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After the Bills cut veteran running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday morning before the NFL's cut-down deadline, they're now down to rookie Devin Singletary, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon on the roster.

Singletary flashed this preseason and showed his rapid development while impressing the Bills to the point where they felt comfortable parting ways with McCoy.

So there are now high expectations for the 2019 third-round pick.

2 on Your Side's Heather Prusak and Vic Carucci from the Buffalo News and Sports Talk Sunday take a closer look at the Bills running game that no longer includes McCoy.