BUFFALO, N.Y. — Once again the Bills have a game they're expected to win and should win as the 0-2 Bengals come to town for the home opener this week.

But come Sunday, they'll be without a couple guys:

Rookie running back Devin Singletary and cornerback Taron Johnson both have hamstring injuries while tight end Tyler Kroft injured his right ankle on Thursday.

Defensively, the Bills have to force Andy Dalton to make mistakes. They're a one-dimensional offense after struggling to run the ball in the first two games. They've only managed 54 yards rushing so far. Any success on offense has come in the passing game.

The Bengals have the second best passing attack behind Kansas City. But the Bills pass rush can force Dalton to make mistakes and create turnovers.

Offensively for the Bills they should not have too much trouble even with Singletary out. Expect to see more Frank Gore this week with T.J. Yeldon mixed in. The Bengals gave up 259 yards rushing to the 49ers last week so they shouldn't abandon the run even with their dynamic rookie out.

2 on Your Side's Heather Prusak and Vic Carucci from the Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live break down some of these key matchups.