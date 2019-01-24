MOBILE, Ala. — You often hear NFL executives proclaim they won't draft based on positional need.

The Bills sure as heck needed a quarterback last year and wound up trading up to pick Josh Allen seventh overall.

Bills GM Brandon Beane was quick to fend off those who question the approach.

"Last year you needed a quarterback and you drafted one... My answer to that would be we didn't draft him at 21. We moved up to where we thought we had to get to do that. If we'd stayed at 21, and just taken whatever quarterback was left, then that would have been drafting for need. We're at nine... and we're going to take the best player... offense or defense, and we'll continue to do that in rounds two, and three, and beyond."

That does nothing to lessen the fact the Bills have glaring needs on the offensive line, at receiver, and need help with the pass rush among other areas.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni was joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and SportsTalk Sunday from Mobile for analysis of the Bills approach looking toward the week of workouts and the draft itself.