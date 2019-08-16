CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Take 2 is literally about take two for Josh Allen.

After playing just two series of uninspired football in the Bills preseason opening win over the Colts, Josh Allen and the Bills are set to face the Panthers in Charlotte in their second preseason game.

Allen went 6/11 for 66-yards against Indianapolis. He was off the mark on a number of throws to open receivers. Accuracy is a question that looms over Allen's progress as the 2018 seventh overall pick heads into year two, and he did little to answer it in the limited work he got against the Colts.

Allen and rest of the Bills spent the week Spartanburg, South Carolina working with the Panthers in joint practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday. It was exposure to different competition which should help the offense make progress with so many new additions in the offseason.

Allen faces the challenge of adjusting to an overhauled offensive line that's been hit with injuries, and new receivers among other areas.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni was joined by Vic Carucci of Sports Talk Sunday and the Buffalo News for some analysis on where things stand with Allen heading into the second preseason game.

(Story images courtesy of Associated Press)

RELATED: Bills offensive line still trying to find continuity as second preseason game approaches

RELATED: Tremaine Edmunds learning from guys like Luke Kuechly

RELATED: Buffalo Bills wrap up joint practices with Carolina Panthers in South Carolina