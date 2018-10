For the Bills it's been a season of extremes... more lows than highs.

That as the case Sunday in a 22-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bills have much to get corrected with the 3-1 Titans coming to Orchard Park in Week 5.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News to discuss key issues with the Bills and preview the match-up with Tennessee this week.

