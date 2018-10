It's not just that the Bills are losing... it's how they're losing.

They were totally non-competitive in a 37-5 loss to the Colts on Sunday that dropped them to 2-5 on the season.

What's more disturbing is that in four of the five losses, Buffalo has been dominated. In games against the Ravens, Chargers, Packers, and Colts, the Bills have been outscored 137-28.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News to evaluate a tough state of affairs in Orchard Park.

