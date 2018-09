WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo news to discuss the state of the Bills after an impressive upset win on the road at Minnesota.

Josh Allen's progress, the improvement of the defense, and the Week 4 match-up at Green Bay are on the agenda.

Vic also joins Adam along with other members of the Buffalo News staff Sunday mornings at 10:00am on WGRZ for Sports Talk Sunday.

