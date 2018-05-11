ORCHARD PARK - Things continue to go from bad to worse for the Bills offense.

Buffalo lost 41-9 to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That is four straight losses.

The numbers are ugly... very ugly.

During that four game stretch that includes losses to the Texans, Colts, Patriots, and Bears, Buffalo has been outscored 123-33, and lost the turnover battle 14-4.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News to discuss not only the loss to Chicago, but also the status of LeSean McCoy, and the potential impact on the development of rookie quarterback Josh Allen.

