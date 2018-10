ORCHARD PARK - The defense bounced back, but the offense once again simply could not get the job done.

It's an all too familiar storyline that proved true once again in a 25-6 Bills loss to the New England Patriots Monday night.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News to break it all down.

