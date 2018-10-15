One that certainly got away.

One way to describe the Bills frustrating 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. In keeping with a trend, the defense delivered sacking Deshaun Watson seven times, and taking the ball away three times. The Bills struggles on offense and special teams cost Buffalo this game.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News to break it all down. They also give takes on the Bills quarterback situation with Josh Allen's status unknown after suffering an elbow injury.

Vic joins Adam every every Bills game, each Tuesday at WGRZ and every week for Sports Talk Sunday.

