The Bills are now 2-0 to start the season after another win at MetLife Stadium, this time a 28-14 victory over the New York Giants.

After giving up a touchdown to Saquon Barkley on the Giants opening drive, the Bills defense settled in while the offense came out firing for three long touchdown drives in the first half led by Josh Allen.

Two on Your Side's Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci from Sports Talk Live Buffalo and the Buffalo News discuss the key points of the win.