BUFFALO, N.Y. — While there are a lot of new faces at Sabres development camp, there are also plenty of familiar ones. Tage Thompson is one of those.

Thompson is one of four players at development camp who saw playing time with the Sabres last season.

In 65 games he scored seven goals and had five assists before heading to Rochester where he played eight games for the Amerks in the regular season. In that time he scored six goals and had nine points.

He also got playoff experience with the Amerks and scored two goals as they were swept by Toronto.

But there also might be a mental hurdle Thompson has to climb. He was the key piece for the Sabres in the Ryan O'Reilly trade that now looks ugly given what he did for the Blues in his first season with St. Louis.

At one time, that deal looked like a steal for Buffalo getting three forwards and two draft picks. But Patrik Berglund is not on the team anymore and Vladimir Sobotka's contributions have been small to say the least.

So there could be a lot of added pressure on Thompson to turn into a key piece of this roster. He needs to in order to soften some of the blow of that trade.

"Ryan O'Reilly's an unbelievable player so its not a surprise that he's having unbelievable success with St. Louis," Tage Thompson said.

"I try to just focus on what I can do to get better and what I can do to improve my game. It's a process its not a race to you know to get there. I want to be a long term NHL player for the Sabres for a long time and development is a slow process. I'm willing to work and do whatever the coaches need me to do eventually get there," Thompson explained.

The Sabres continue development camp at Harborcenter through Saturday.