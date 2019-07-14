BUFFALO, N.Y. — On a warm, sunny Sunday in mid-July with students away for the summer, there are few around Sweet Home High School to see the goodbye placed near the athletic fields for John Faller.

Those who knew him are remembering them in their own ways.

“Just a great friend and a great mentor to so many," said Ken Stoldt, who not only coached against Faller but worked with him with Section VI. “I love John’s coaching philosophy. What he did, I mean, he had a spread offense that was just tough to compete with.

"And then if you finally were able to match that, he’d come out with his little Big Bird package and cram everybody in, and it was like preparing for two different teams. If you’re a defensive coordinator that’s got five days to prepare for John Faller’s team, it was a nightmare for you.”

Kevin Torrillo followed his father and preceded his brother playing for John during his 31-year football coaching career. He graduated in 2015.

“He’s different than a bunch of other coaches I’ve had," Kevin remembered. "A lot of people think of him as a hard guy, tough guy, always strict maybe, but if you really get to know him he’s probably one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met. His one-liners are out of this world. He definitely was one of a kind.”

“Thank you to him and his family," Kevin continued. “Can’t wait to see you guys soon and just talk about the memories and see all the Sweet Home family and just celebrate his life.”

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Longtime Sweet Home High coach John Faller passes away

Going into camp, Bills edge rushers have questions to answer

Johan Larsson back with Sabres for another season