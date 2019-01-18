BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen wound up 5-5 during his rookie season and certainly on an upward trend as he accounted for five touchdowns in the season finale against the Dolphins.

Expectations will be higher in 2019 as the Bills work to build a better supporting cast around him. Allen will be under pressure to improve his accuracy and other areas as well.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni had the chance to talk with him from a Panini trading cards show in Los Angeles on Thursday. Here's a portion of that interview that will air during Sports Talk Sunday along with takes from Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Stu Boyar of Channel 2.