BUFFALO, N.Y. — Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend. The New England Patriots will play the LA Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots dynasty began with a Super Bowl win over the Rams. That Rams team was based in St. Louis.

It's the ninth Super Bowl the Patriots will play in in the Bill Belichick Tom Brady era. They are trying to become just the second team with six Super Bowl Championships. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers have won that many Super Bowls.

The Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC title game to earn their way into the game while the Rams beat New Orleans in the NFC title game. There was a missed pass interference call in the NFC title game that most believe cost the Saints a trip to the big game. Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was not penalized but was fined for the play.

This week on Sports Talk Sunday WGRZ-TV Sports Director Adam Benigni is joined by Mike Harrington and Jason Wolf from the Buffalo News. They are joined on the show by Vic Carucci and Jay Skurski from the Buffalo News. Vic and Jay are at the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Sports Talk Sunday airs Sunday morning at 10-AM on WGRZ-TV.