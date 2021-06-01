Tasker, Bennett don't make the cut for Hall of Fame

Peyton Manning leads 15-finalists that were named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Former Bills Steve Tasker and Cornelius Bennett were not among 15 finalists named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. The star quarterback and owner of a record five NFL Most Valuable Player awards and two Super Bowl titles was one of the most prolific passers in NFL history.

In 18 pro seasons and 265 starts out of 266 games played since being the top overall draft choice by Indianapolis in 1998, he had 14 seasons with 4,000-plus yards passing. When he retired following leading Denver to the 2015 league title, Manning held NFL records for career passing yards (71,940), career passing touchdowns (539) and consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13).