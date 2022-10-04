x
Steelers to start Pickett against the Bills

Pittsburgh will go with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett when they face the Bills on Orchard Park Sunday.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) scrambles against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Kenny Pickett era is officially underway in Pittsburgh. The rookie quarterback will make his first career start when the Steelers visit Buffalo. Pickett was the 20th overall pick in the draft. He made his regular-season debut in the second half of a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Pickett ran for two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions, including a pick late in the fourth quarter that set up New York’s game-winning drive. Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky, who was signed in the offseason but benched against the Jets as coach Mike Tomlin looked for a spark.

