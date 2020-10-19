State University of New York Athletic Conference cancels winter sports

The SUNYAC presidents say the decision was made "in an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of students and staff."

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced Monday that it has made the difficult decision to cancel winter sports this season.

This decision impacts the conference schedules and championships for men's and women's basketball and men's ice hockey, as well as championships for men's and women's swimming and driving, and men's and women's indoor track and field.

“This was not an easy decision and I empathize with all of our student-athletes across the SUNYAC,” Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC presidents said. “However, despite our best efforts to plan for a winter season, our priority must be the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and our campuses as a whole.”