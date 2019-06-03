DAVIDSON, N.C. — A sluggish first half proved to be too costly for the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team to overcome as its season came to a close Tuesday night at Davidson, 74-49, in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Emily Calabrese led the Bonnies with 16 points, adding seven rebounds. Mckenna Maycock delivered a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in her final collegiate game.

St. Bonaventure, the No. 12 seed in the conference tournament, started slow, watching over four minutes pass before its first points as Davidson built an 8-0 lead. A trey from Maycock following a Bonaventure timeout ended the drought, but not the Wildcats' sprint.

Fifth-seeded Davidson hit four of its six attempts from distance during the first quarter while a 3-for-16 start from the floor from the visitors equaled a 26-8 advantage for the Wildcats after 10 minutes.

The Wildcats built a 27-point lead during the first half, but the Bonnies were able to hold Davidson without a field goal over the final 3:55 of the second quarter and closed the gap to 41-21 at intermission.

Bona would continue to battle back during the third quarter.

St. Bonaventure was strong out of the locker room for the second half, using a 17-3 sprint over the first seven minutes of the third to cut the gap to single digits, 47-38.

A jumper from Sarah Donovan finally ended the cold spell for Davidson, though, and the final six points of the third would go to the Wildcats as the lead grew to 15 once more.

Unfortunately for the Bonnies, a 15-0 break from the Wildcats spanning the end of the third and beginning of the fourth put an end to any thoughts of a rally for the Brown and White.

Four players reached double figures for Davidson (17-13), which won its first Atlantic 10 Tournament game since joining the conference in 2014. Kianna Speight had 16 points and Cassidy Gould poured in 13 to lead the balanced scoring effort.

Davidson shot 39 percent for the game, but owned a 52-37 advantage in rebounding while limiting the Bonnies to 29 percent from the floor.

St. Bonaventure finishes its season at 8-22.