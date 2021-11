According to Assistant Sports Information Director Dylan Nuzzo, Tuesday's matchup against Niagara will be rescheduled for a later date.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Due to COVID-19 protocols, Tuesday's St. Bonaventure women's basketball game has been postponed.

According to Assistant Sports Information Director Dylan Nuzzo, Tuesday's matchup against Niagara will be rescheduled for a later date. The two schools are currently working to reschedule the game.

St. Bonaventure will return to the basketball court on Sunday, Nov. 28 at home. The Bonnies will take on Clarion at noon.