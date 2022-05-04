St. Bonaventure men's lacrosse heading into MAAC Tournament as No. 1 seed

St. Bonaventure heads into the MAAC Tournament as the early favorite to punch their ticket into the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men's lacrosse team is preparing for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Since March 1, the team has only lost one game and that was to Siena College, a matchup where St. Bonaventure lost a 9-1 lead. Now Siena stands in St. Bonaventure's way to punching their ticket to the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament as Siena and the Bonnies play in the semifinals of the MAAC Tournament on Thursday.

2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki went one-on-one with Bonnie's head coach Randy Mearns this week and asked, "Now looking back over the last couple of months, you lose only one game and that was to Siena, now looking at the conference tournament you get matched up with Siena... Does that add extra excitement going into the first round of the conference tournament here?"

Mearns responded, "Yeah, I think so, it was a great game against Siena. It was a tale of two cities. We had a substantial lead and as you play they obviously turned the tide and we could not regain momentum and they ended up winning. Siena is a very good team and are on a roll, they were fighting for their lives."

That comeback win created Thursday's matchup between the two programs. The winner advances to the championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m. The championship game airs on ESPNU while the semifinal matchup will be played on ESPN+.