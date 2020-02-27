OLEAN, N.Y. — Sincere Carry had 18 points and 11 assists to lift Duquesne to an 81-77 overtime win over St. Bonaventure.

Michael Hughes had 18 points, three assists and three blocks for Duquesne. Lamar Norman Jr. added 14 points. Baylee Steele had nine rebounds.

Osun Osunniyi scored a career-high 23 points plus 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies. Jaren English added 15 points. Kyle Lofton had 14 points and seven assists. Dominick Welch tied a career high with 14 rebounds plus 10 points.

