The Bonnies were picked 23rd in the NCAA preseason rankings, and the reigning Atlantic 10 champions were the only team in the conference ranked.

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — For the first time since 1971, St. Bonaventure men's basketball is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

St. Bonaventure returns five senior starters from that conference championship team in Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch, Jaren Holmes, Osun Osunniyi and Jalen Adaway.