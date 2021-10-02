NCAA MBB: Five Bonnies in double figures in win over LaSalle

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) - Jalen Adaway had 20 points as St. Bonaventure beat La Salle 86-73. Kyle Lofton had 18 points and eight assists for St. Bonaventure, which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Osun Osunniyi added 17 points and three blocks, and Jaren Holmes had 15 points. Sherif Kenney scored a career-high 22 points for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus added 13 points, David Beatty had 12 points, and Christian Ray tied a career high with 11 rebounds plus nine points.