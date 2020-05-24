x
Professional sports leagues in New York State can begin training camp

The governor also encouraged professional sports leagues to work out the economics of playing without fans.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) runs onto the field before playing against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

WANTAGH, New York — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday morning that all New York professional sports leagues can begin training camps in New York State. However, they are required to follow appropriate health protocols.

New York State will be working with the sports teams to make sure they can start their training camps as soon as possible. The governor also encouraged professional sport teams to work out the economics of playing without fans.

"We want people to be able to watch sports," Cuomo said.

The governor added that watching sports gives people something to do while they are staying home. He said it is a return to normalcy.

