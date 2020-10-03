BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you went to the Sabres 90's night, you might have noticed some former players were wearing jerseys with their names misspelled on the back.

Mike Robitaille and Dave Andreychuk were two of them.

And while Andreychuk's was a mistake, Robitaille says he wears his misspelled sweater as a joke.

"I just wore it, I never thought anything of it, you know it's a little unusual you can't get it right but they've got a new one for me to wear," Robitaille said laughing on Sports Talk Live Buffalo.

Hear more of what he had to say from the show.